16 Looks That Prove Margot Robbie Is A Red Carpet Legend
There is no denying Margot Robbie has a rare star quality that shines on the red carpet as much as it does on screen.
The Australian actress and her long-time stylist, Andrew Mukamal, know how to create a show-stopping fashion moment that will get people talking. One only needs to recall the Barbie press tour to remember the countless headline-making looks Robbie shared with fans.
From her museum-worthy Armani gown, to that jaw-dropping red mini dress, we've collated Margot Robbie's best red carpet looks over the years.