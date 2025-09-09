Model Riley Hemson On Confidence, Community & Inclusivity In An Industry That Still Has A Long Way To Go

In October, Riley will be heading back to Paris Fashion Week to attend L’Oréal Paris' renowned Le Défilé show for the second year running. Last year’s fashion show saw the likes of Kendall Jenner and Jane Fonda walk the runway, with Riley in attendance as one of the show’s exclusive invitees. (Riley also led the Australian version of Le Défilé, L’Oréal Paris' ‘Walk Your Worth’ runway.) When I ask Riley what she loved most about the show, she says: “I just love seeing everyone dressed up and feeling their best.” Both on and off stage and screen, Riley really is a person who loves to celebrate what each individual has to offer. “I think confidence does come from within and we have to, no matter what we look like, feel that confidence, or at least not let it stop us from doing what we want to do.”