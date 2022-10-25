With more inclusive runways and an increasingly size-diverse fashion industry comes the rise of plus-size models. While there's still work to be done, thankfully, plus-size is no longer a niche segment of the fashion world. Women with bodies beyond size 0 are being booked more and more, making modelling a lucrative career minus the toxic pressure to conform to a particular dress size.
ICYMI, Australia is home to some of the most well-known and sort after plus-size models in the industry. From Sports Illustrated star Kate Wasley to ultra-successful La'Tecia Thomas (who recently walked at New York Fashion Week) call us biased, but our homegrown models are among the best in the world.
Below, get to know the trailblazing, self-identifying plus-size models not only making their mark on the fashion industry but promoting body positivity and self-love while they're at it.