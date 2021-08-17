Body Positivity Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Does

Corporations have even led the way for the current misunderstanding of body positivity. Since as early as 2004, companies have been showcasing “real” women in their advertisements. What makes these particular women “real”? Rather than being the typically extremely thin models used in most beauty and fashion campaigns, these “real” women (whatever that means) have bodies that are already largely accepted by society, even if they’re not usually seen in major ad campaigns. Sure, it might be progressive to include a slightly larger spectrum of bodies in a campaign like this, but it’s hard to forget that this type of inclusivity is also valued because of its new ability to turn a profit. And let’s not forget all the people who didn’t feel represented at all. “Even with a movement that’s supposed to celebrate bodies that fall outside the scope of what society considers beautiful, there are still beauty standards within that movement,” Yeboah says. “When brands and publications feature certain bodies, especially if they are smaller fat or hourglass-shaped or white, they are telling those who do not fall into those models, that we are not beautiful, we cannot be sexy, we cannot be marketable to the masses.”