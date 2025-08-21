Leo Season Is Almost Over. Channel Its Fire for Your Next Big Move
Two of the biggest pop stars in the world have songs about August. In both Bad Bunny’s “Agosto” and Taylor Swift’s “August,” the pop stars sing about an intense romance. And while the affairs (like Leo season) don't last forever, the love, joy, and thrill are all worth it — and it will be for you, too.
Leo season is an ideal time to show the world how much of a powerhouse you are, call in more abundance, transformation, get out of your comfort zone, and conjure a radiant new path for yourself.
If you want to learn about what impact the month of August will leave on you, look to your tarotscopes below.