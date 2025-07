We’ll all be taking on all these energies for the next month, so we mustn’t misbehave and start nonsense with those we care about. If we do, the results won’t be pretty, especially as this Leo season is starting off bumpy due to the aspects between the sun and Saturn retrograde in Aries Uranus in Gemini , and Pluto retrograde in Aquarius . These planets will bring out triangular situations and urge us to break free from toxic cycles. It’ll be hard to do since we’re wrapped up in them. Mercury’s backward spin in Leo lasts from July 18th to August 11th and will stir the pot even more. Miscommunications will cause tensions with others, and the retrograde might hold us back from moving forward. When Mercury turns direct on August 11th, our goals will become clearer and concise.