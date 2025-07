Your Horoscope This Week: July 20 To 26

Aries, this week starts with a humbling pause that you didn’t ask for, but you probably needed. With the dark of the moon creeping through your fellow fire sign Leo, your sector of creativity, romance, and inner child is activated, and not in a fireworks way. It might feel like your usual zest is dimmed or redirected inward, like you’re questioning what (or who) actually sparks your joy. Maybe a project you were once obsessed with suddenly feels stale. Maybe you’re side-eyeing your current situationship like, “Wait… is this even fun anymore?” That’s the Leo shadow: craving to be seen or validated, but unsure if you’re even aligned with your own desires. Don’t freak out. This phase is here to help you reflect on what you’ve been pretending to enjoy versus what your heart is actually craving. And the beauty of this contrast? By Thursday, when the Leo new moon lands, you’re reborn, not in some dramatic, phoenix-from-the-flames kind of way (okay, maybe a little), but in a way that reminds you what passion feels like when it’s real and yours.