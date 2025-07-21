Your Horoscope This Week: July 20 To 26

The first half of the week is the dark of the moon, and with that comes a heaviness. Not just emotionally, but cosmically. We see the shadows more clearly now: In ourselves, in society, in each other. The urge to be loud, to be right, to be “seen” might feel amplified, but check yourself. Is it ego, or is it impact? Leo Season isn’t about proving. It’s about embodying. Especially with Mercury retrograde already in full swing, this is not the time to call people out just to feel powerful. This is a time to call yourself in. How are you showing up in conversations, in care, in conflict? Don’t forget, we just left Cancer Season. That softness still lives in your body, so bring it with you. Don’t let Leo’s fire turn you rigid. Let it turn you radiant.