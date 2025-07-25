The New Moon In Leo Is Your Self-Love Wake-Up Call

All in all, the intention we must set is one of self-love. Whichever path we take, the most important thing to know is that we are worthy of respect, kindness, and empathy. Receiving is just as important as giving and we should ensure that balance. Don’t overextend yourself too much to make someone else happy. The person in need of TLC is you. When you honour and respect yourself, others will too. But it starts with you: look at your fierce self in the mirror and blow a kiss to your image. Write love letters to yourself. Buy yourself a treat or gift. Talk to yourself like you would your best friend. When asked who loves you, bb? You'll know that you do!