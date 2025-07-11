Saturn Retrograde In Aries & Pisces Has Arrived — Here’s What It Means For You
Once a year, the austere and rule-making planet Saturn moves backwards in the sky for four or five months. During this period we are tasked with re-evaluating our decisions.
Usually, Saturn retrograde isn't a bad time. When the planet of responsibilities starts moonwalking, it allows us to assess matters from a different angle. While we normally might be cautious about who we jump into a relationship with and how we pursue work endeavours, we could quietly launch a partnership and step up our game at the office. We may rebel against authority and want to change the system. Basically, the old ways no longer work for us so we must plot a new course of action. There is nothing wrong with pivoting directions, as long as we are moving toward a goal.
We’ll be making karmic choices that will affect us for many years in the future since we are deciding the next phase of our lives. Think deeply about what energies you want to keep and which you would like to release. To be the best version of ourselves, which is what Saturn wants for us, it is imperative that we take stock and also think about how we choose to protect and preserve ourselves. By the end of the retrograde we will be ready to take on new endeavours and reclaim duties.
The planetary moonwalk commences on July 13th in Aries, moves back into Pisces on September 1st, and turns direct on November 27th in the water sign. A few months later, Saturn reenters Aries on February 13th, 2026, and marches forward in the fire sign (with the yearly retrograde intact). When Saturn dives into Pisces again, for the last time until another 27 years, we will have the chance to reflect upon the lessons we’ve gained from the beginning of 2025 until May 24th (when Saturn moved into Aries). It’ll allow us to see situations in a different light, allowing us to contemplate and then resolve them.
Saturn in Aries holds back our passions, so when it's retrograde we will have big declarations that we need to get off our chests. At the same time, we might find that holding back isn't the way to deal with others and it's important to state our opinions or feelings to create an equilibrium in relationships. Our desires which have also been controlled and tempered may flourish, allowing us not to freely show our kinks to others without hesitation.
When Saturn backsplashes into Pisces, we’ll want to abolish boundaries with others and we could find that trusting our intuition becomes complicated. Do not gaslight yourself into going against your gut feelings. Setting limits in partnerships is vital to ensure that no one oversteps. Taking them on is easier said than done, meaning we’ll feel slightly out of control until we draw a line in the sand. Take back your power! Don’t bury your head in the sand like an ostrich. Remember, you are the one who has the ultimate say. It’s your life.
Saturn’s backspin in Pisces also coincides with this summer’s eclipses. We will feel it the most during the total lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 7th and the solar eclipse in Virgo on September 22nd. This lunation is going to trigger past wounds. A great way to combat the energy is to plan a day that celebrates you. Since we’ll want to be alone, take a moment and do something nice for yourself. It doesn't have to be a grand gesture; a small and humble act of kindness can go far. Buy yourself flowers or have a picnic for one in the park.
For better or worse, Saturn retrograde will make us think about how we are currently living and how we aspire to live. Know that the universe is leading us where we need to be. Many obstacles and challenges can arise, but as long as we believe in ourselves and want to grow into the person we are meant to be, it’s time to step up and move onwards when Saturn turns direct.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
