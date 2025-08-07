The Full Sturgeon Moon In Aquarius Is Here — Now Unwind
There comes a time every month where we must engage with the flow of the moon to connect with ourselves and this is the full moon. This phase of the moon urges us to unwind, to comprehend our emotions and to try and find our way to a heightened state of being. Connections are forged, within ourselves and with others. The Full Sturgeon Moon in Aquarius, which occurs on August 9th, aims to do that and more.
The spiritual significance of the Sturgeon Moon is to bring effectiveness and a sense of practicality to our aspirations. This Full Moon is in Aquarius, which means that we are looking for originality, novelty, and unconventional thinking. Learning to trust our instincts and initial responses is important. We should also know that we can be a pivotal part of our communities and have hopes for a better world. This is a time in which we will be motivated to step up. By banding together with other like-minded people, we can raise our frequency and influence others.
This lunation is meaningful because it gets its name from the immense amount of fish swimming in the sea. They are finding their own way, thrusting against the waves. Take a note from the sturgeon and do not overexert yourself by trying to propel in a direction that isn't working. Copy the thinking of some sturgeon and forge your own path by floating counter-clockwise. The Full Moon in Aquarius urges us to find our own direction through intuition and faith will guide us.
Before we dig into the astrology of the full Moon, remember that four planets are retrograde: Mercury, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto. The effect of these planets' moonwalking in the sky will slow the rate at which our intentions become reality. It is essential to go with the flow. Use this moment to reassess and revise former aspirations before taking steps towards new ones.
On the day of the Full Moon, Mars in Leo opposes Neptune retrograde in Aries. This astrological aspect may make us feel lethargic or stuck in a situation. Individual moments don't define us, but how we deal with them does. Meditate on strategic ways to plan for the future rather than fighting back. Try to get out of your rut. The day before the Full Moon, Mars connects with Saturn retrograde in Aries and Uranus in Gemini, intensifying the desire to break free. On August 10th, Mars harmonises with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, giving us the push we need.
During this Full Moon, pay attention to how the energy speeds up. Try to avoid unnecessary arguments with those you care about. Impatience could take hold, leading to tantrums. Also, we might get stuck to our soapboxes, making it hard for the opinions of others to be heard as we are only focusing on preaching our own. Let people state their perspectives, even if they don't align with ours. Their sentiments may be eye-opening and awe-inspiring, but we will never know if we silence them.
The Sturgeon Moon is both easy and challenging. We want to move with autonomy, but we aren't able to budge. Allowing ourselves to just be is vital. Without creating a push and pull, we can live our best lives and be at peace with ourselves. This is a moment of contemplation and relaxation. Don't let our stubbornness and assertiveness take over. Ebb and flow.
