Venus In Pisces Is Here — & Now Let Your Own Fairytale Unfold
In the midst of all the chaos going on in the world, it's nice to know that Venus in Pisces is bringing us a fairytale vibe. Venus in Pisces, which lasts from February 10th to March 6th 2026, is pulling out all the lovely stops, allowing us to feel confident in ourselves as well as relationships (both platonic and romantic). This is a moment of gentleness. We are finding solace and comfort through intimacy. Whether we’re involved with others or not, it’ll be easy to feel the warmth and kindness regardless.
Venus in Pisces is in its “exaltation,” meaning the position of the planet in the water sign is favourable. The reason Venus thrives in Pisces is that the planet yearns to be unconditional, adaptable, tender, and creative. Venus in Pisces is all that and more — encouraging people to be forgiving and sacrificing for others. This transit encourages us to lead with the heart, ask questions later, and to understand those we care about through compassion. At times, Venus in Pisces can make us idealistic, but it’s only that we want to believe in the fantasy we set in our minds about what partnerships should be and look like. Anything less than that won’t suffice.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
On occasion, Venus in Pisces can be a tad mischievous, since the water sign is a mutable sign and absorbs the energy around it. People could take advantage of our goodwill, demanding more without reciprocating, and in turn, pushing us to call for boundaries. Therefore, we have to be careful about what we allow in our lives and the quality of people we associate with. Be mindful of those who aren’t serving us anymore.
This time around, Venus in Pisces encourages us to be dreamy and artistic. Eclipse season and Mercury retrograde cross paths with Venus in Pisces, pushing us to focus on camaraderie and self-care more than anything else. Aligning with partners that are on the same page won’t be hard, although our desires are currently evolving and in flux. Three major aspects are essential to defining how Venus in Pisces will affect us. Fortunately, the North Node of Destiny, Jupiter, and Uranus are cultivating greatness for everyone.
Embrace switching up your style, if you want to. If you do, then use the weeks before February 26th, when Mercury turns retrograde, to ensure no regrets.
On February 17th, the same day as the Lunar New Year and annular solar eclipse in Aquarius, Venus aligns with the North Node of Destiny in Pisces. The karmic moment makes us more passionate and optimistic about relationships. Our confidence is high, pushing us to shoot our shot when it comes to asking out our crush, evolving commitments, and trying a new approach to dating. Since we’re feeling ourselves, we will not shy away from being bold and experimenting with different styles of expression, even acting through a leap of faith and believing the best in those we care about, regardless of the red flags.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Venus and Jupiter in Cancer bring luck on February 23rd. Both planets are two of the “greater benefics,” bringing positive energy and favourable news. Together, they can refine our ethics, promise abundance, offer security, and intensify our rizz. It encourages us to strive for the good life. We must listen to our gut. Intuition can be a lifesaver — now, more than ever.
Uranus in Taurus adds a streak of wildness and excitement to Venus’s cosmic mix on March 5th. If a situationship isn't working, we aren't going to allow it to bring us down. We’ll break out and be free, helping us soar on the wings of love with someone who is worthy of our time. This could also mean that we are dating against our type to insert freshness into dating. And we lived happily ever after? Fingers crossed!
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
Want more? Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of Refinery29 Australia straight to your inbox.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT