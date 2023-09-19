Casual Relationships Need Boundaries Too

Communication is mandatory for any healthy relationship, casual or committed, so have honest conversations about trust and any actions that might breach it. Although it’s perfectly reasonable to feel hurt if your partner breaks an agreement you had, approaching it with aggression or anger isn’t usually the best solution. “Enforcing boundaries is often easier than we make it,” Hoffman explains. “Simply name it and reframe it: Tell the person the action they took that crossed a boundary for you and instruct them how they can better show up for you in the future. It doesn't need to be a shame fest, it doesn't need to be a lecture, but you do need to voice how you feel and give your partner some guidance on how to honour your boundary in the future.”