Does Being In A Relationship Make Me A Traitor To Myself?

It’s like this: I’ve found my person, but I don’t want him or our relationship to define my life. We’re told, as women, that our success depends on someone falling in love with us and promising us forever. And people seem to think it’s normal that when we do find that person and form that relationship, it becomes our whole world. But I don’t. He is his own whole person and so am I. Despite building a life together, I still want to feel — and live! — like me. He wants that too. And in my opinion, that’s a healthy romantic relationship. A friend said something recently that stuck with me: “We’re expected to be just one thing. A working woman. A wife. Single, and therefore wild. But why can’t we be more than one thing at a time?”