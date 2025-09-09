I Use Romantasy Books As “Masturbation Material” — Is That Healthy?

There’s also the potential for us to become habituated (and less responsive) to the material over time, argues Dr. Coles. “When erotica becomes someone’s primary source of sexual stimulation, especially if they consume it excessively, it can start to rewire their arousal patterns. This is similar to what we sometimes see with porn: over time, a person might need more and more novelty, intensity, or extreme scenarios to achieve the same level of arousal.” She adds that it’s not the books themselves that should be avoided, but “using them in a way that trains your brain to crave only a very specific, highly-stimulating kind of arousal” can be problematic. If you use the books to masturbate, you may find it better not to include them as part of your daily routine outside of a sexual context, instead creating space to prioritise self-pleasure while reading and fully engaging with the material. Reading or listening to them during everyday tasks like grocery shopping or riding the train to work is not always the ideal approach, Coles says, because it can “normalise a heightened, fantasy-driven form of sexual stimulation.”