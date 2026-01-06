How To Store Sex Toys, According To Sex Experts Who Have Way Too Many
Since starting work as a sex & relationships writer, I’ve encountered a problem. And although it’s a good problem to have, it presents me with a few challenges: What do I do with all these sex toys?
Before I started writing about sex, I owned just a few vibrators, maybe four or five. They fit neatly in a small, cute box I could store on my nightstand. But within a few weeks of starting my job, I had to upgrade to a bigger storage cube. Now, a few months in, that cube is overflowing — plus, it's super disorganised. I’d like to separate the G-Spot vibrators from the clitoral vibes, find a way to sort the lube bottles, and figure out what to do with all these different charging cords. To add to the problem, I just moved into a tiny Brooklyn apartment with my girlfriend and don’t have a lot of space to store, well, anything. What’s a sex writer to do?
For inspiration, I reached out to other people in the same boat as me — sex professionals (sex writers, sex educators, sex workers, sex researchers), as well as people who just have an overflowing collection. Their solutions helped me get organised and can work for anyone, no matter the size of their cache.
And while there are many ways to solve a sex toy storage problem, there is one thing that's non-negotiable, and that's safety. "Make sure toys are thoroughly clean, disinfected, dried, and conditioned (if it’s leather) before storing them," advises sex therapist Dulcinea Pitagora. "Not only do you want your toys to be play-ready, but if you put your toys away dirty or not well cared for, they will degrade more quickly, and possibly become unsafe to play with."
Ahead, here are seven real-world strategies people use for keeping their own collections organised and ready for play.
