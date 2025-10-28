Right now, if you were to ask, my relationship status is a little bit complicated. It doesn't have a clean label in the traditional sense, but it is a situation that’s taught me that love doesn’t always look like the synchronicity we see in movies. It can also look like two people moving with the same care and respect for one another, even if the pace and location are different. It’s also taught me how to hold my boundaries with compassion, which is one of the hardest but most rewarding things we can do for ourselves. How to communicate honestly when I’m overwhelmed and how to stay present and safe when I want to run (which is very often).