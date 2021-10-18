Skip navigation!
Dating Advice
Sex
How To Break The Breakup-Makeup Cycle
by
Maria Del Russo
Horoscopes
9 Zodiac Sign Compatibility Theories People Swear By
Sara Coughlin
18 Oct. 2021
Dating Advice
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Makeout Sessions
Erika W. Smith
15 Oct. 2021
Single Files
My Breakup TikToks Went Viral & Then Everything Changed
Amelia Samson
14 Oct. 2021
Living
Why You Might Be Attracted To Chaos In Your Love Life & How To Un...
Toni Tone is a writer and television personality and starred in Channel 4’s reality series Highlife. In her new book, I Wish I Knew This Earlier, she
by
Toni Tone
Wellness
How To Break Up With A Long-Distance Partner
Nobody likes to be the one to pull the plug on a relationship and adding distance to the equation doesn’t make things any easier. Depending on the si
by
Mary Paige Nesfeder
Living
9 Women On Ignoring Their Relationship Deal-Breakers
by
Cory Stieg
Living
Apocalypsing: The Dating Trend That Could Happen To Anyone
Over the last year or so, a few of my more conservative friends have confessed to me that they think we’re in the “End Times.” I don̵
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
How Polyamorous People Are Surviving The Pandemic
Before the pandemic, Rachael, a 32-year-old sex and relationships coach, used to host a monthly potluck. “Everyone would bring their partners and friends
by
Elly Belle
Wellness
Autism & Dating: 3 Young Women Tell Us About Their Love Life
“Last spring, I was in a relationship with a guy for two weeks because I just wanted to say I had a boyfriend and I’d never had one,” says Ro
by
Jenn Selby
Living
The Dos & Don’ts Of Dating Apps, According To Gen Z
Online dating is a minefield even before you get to grip with the latest dating trends — straightforward ghosting is becoming passé, apparently, now tha
by
Nick Levine
Living
Why We’re ‘Soft-Launching’ Relationships On Insta
It’s 2011. You’ve been in a relationship for six hours. You log into Facebook, make a beeline for the ‘edit profile’ button and change your
by
Serena Smith
Living
How To Divvy Up Finances In A Long-Term Relationship
by
Priya Malani
Living
Transitioning During Lockdown Didn’t Prepare Me For My New ...
I don’t remember the first time I kissed a girl but I do remember the first time I kissed another lesbian. It wasn’t too long after I transitioned, in
by
Jess Hacker
Relationships
I Quit My Job & Moved Across The Country For My Boyfriend’s Caree...
When my boyfriend and I boarded our flight to Los Angeles — a trip that would mark the end of our lives in New York and bring him closer to his new, drea
by
Ali Drucker
Wellness
What Astrology Gets Wrong About Compatibility
Something I don’t always divulge is the fact that I’m lowkey very into astrology. Not in the way that I’ll change my plans around my horoscope, but i
by
Pema Bakshi
Dating Advice
From ‘Pocketing’ To ‘Eclipsing’: The Mode...
by
Pema Bakshi
Dating Advice
‘Wokefishing’ Is A Uniquely 2021, Uniquely Terrible D...
If the renowned children’s poet Dr Seuss was single today, I like to think he’d rethink some of his work. For example, we’d probably have One Fish, T
by
Molly Longman
Living
Situationships: The Relationship That No One Wants To Be In
Have you ever dated someone or had a friend with benefits who you spent so much time with that it felt like you were in an official relationship, even thou
by
Erika W. Smith
Living
What It’s Like To Date After A Cancer Diagnosis
Dating, straight out, is difficult. Dating when you have health concerns? It’s a whole different story. One of the most common questions people face when
by
Natalie Fornasier
Relationships
“I Want To Be Boyfriend Rich”: The Unfair Economic Re...
A new series that explores what it's really like to be single in your 30s and NGAF.
by
Shani Silver
Relationships
Why You Need To Stop Looking For Love
The first time I really questioned the concept of romance was when I was working in domestic homicide (when someone murders their partner or ex). We live i
by
Janey Starling
Relationships
Ghosted? Here’s How To Not Respond
I’m definitely guilty of impulsively sending a final text to people who have ghosted me: “That was mean.” “I know you’re ghosting, but heads up I
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
Why People Do — Or Don’t — Kiss On The First Date
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
What Single Men Really Think About Dating In Their 30s
“When my last relationship ended, there was a sense of excitement from some of my male friends in relationships,” John, 36, from Manchester, is
by
Zoe Beaty
Relationships
Just Because I’m Single In My 30s Doesn’t Mean I̵...
It’s Saturday night and I’m sitting opposite a date. Said date – we’ll call him Cliff for the sake of anonymity – has spent the evening shari
by
Bianca Barratt
Living
21 Non-Cringey Tinder Conversation Starters (Thank Us Later)
Online dating usually goes a little something like this: You swipe right and it’s a match; you drop your usual opener (personally, I love to riff on what
by
Nadia Ebrahim