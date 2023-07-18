There's really no limit to what you should put on your yes/no/maybe list, but there are a few ground rules that you should consider. For starters, make sure you're swapping lists in a safe environment, one that's normally not considered a sexual place, Rivera says. You can make your own list, but Rivera says it might be better to work with a pre-made list if you're shy or embarrassed about writing your own activities, or you just want ideas. We made our own (below), which you can print out and use with your partner. Feel free to add more ideas on the blank lines, or just use it as-is. This list is meant to be a starting point, but you might be surprised to learn how you and your partner measure up.