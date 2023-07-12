ADVERTISEMENT

Everything You Need To Know About First-Time Anal Sex

Ashley Ross
Ashley Armitage
Anal sex can be one of three things: terrifying, terrible, or terrific. Maybe you’ve heard horror stories and you’re not even remotely interested in letting something, let alone someone, go up there. Perhaps you’re tempted, but you don’t know where to begin. There are reassuring, pleasurable ways to go about anal sex, though, and it can be glorious if you know what you’re doing — and so preparation is key.
"It's not as easy as it looks in porn," sex psychologist David Ley, PhD tells Refinery29. "If you try to do it the way most porn does, it will be like learning to shoot from watching Steven Seagal movies: Somebody will get hurt."
Step away from the porn, and set aside your worries and fears about the back door. All you need is this step-by-step guide to having comfortable, communicative, and mutually satisfying anal sex, which we'll be updating regularly. Click through, then go forth without fear — and have fun!
Sex
written by Ashley Ross
written by Sophie Saint Thomas; Ashley Armitage

