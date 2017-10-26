23 of 26

Illustrated by Natalia Spotts.

Adding dirty talk to anal sex, like all sex, can help turn on both you and your partner. "Anal sex often has an inherent sense of naughtiness or taboo associated with it, which can be titillating and arousing all on its own. Adding dirty talk can heighten the sense of eroticism associated with breaking a taboo," Ward says.



But keep in mind: "Dirty talk needs to be something that both partners enjoy," Glickman says. "If you try to do something you don’t want to be doing, it can make the pelvic floor tighten up. That makes anal play uncomfortable and/or painful."



Dirty talk can also help you practice enthusiastic consent with your partner, Glickman says. "One way you can check to see if they’re ready is to ask, 'Are you ready for a finger/the toy/my cock inside you?' But you can also do it with dirty talk, like, 'I can’t wait to slide all the way inside you. But it isn’t going to happen until you tell me you want it. Say, "Please, fuck my ass," and you’ll get it.' That kind of thing can blend sexy talk with consent, which makes it a win for everyone."