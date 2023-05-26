All The Memorial Day Weekend Sex Toy Sales To Heat Up Your Summer

We'll say it: summer is the horniest season of the year. After months of hiding under layers of fabric, when we start stripping down and baring all, we're not just sweating because of the weather, if you know what we mean. If your libido is starting to come back to life in a big way and you're in need of some extra sizzle to add to an already steamy season, we've got some exciting news for you. In honor of the official beginning of "suns out, buns out" summer, almost all our favorite sex toy retailers are knocking down prices on everything from buzzworthy suction vibrators to sexy lingerie and bedroom accessories — even our favorite lubes are getting a hefty discount so you can have your hottest summer yet.
But with so many incredible sales, it can feel overwhelming to decide what you want to grab, or just plain need. That's why we've come up with a full, extensive list of every Memorial Day sex toy sale going on this weekend, as well as highlighting our must-purchase from every possible budget, so you can start adding to your cart ASAP. Bring on the heat with these outrageously excellent deals on sex toys, and let the summer fun begin!
Quick Link List Of Memorial Day Sex Toy Sales
Lovehoney Memorial Day Sale: 60% off Lovehoney brand with code WEEKEND and up to 50% off select vibrators
LELO Memorial Day Sale: Up to 50% off select vibrators, and an additional 10% for purchases over $159 with code MORE
Tracy's Dog Memorial Day Sale: Up to 60% off select vibrators, no code needed
Pinkcherry Memorial Day Sale: Up to 80% off select vibrators, including the viral Satisfyer Pro 2, with code MAY
Fun Factory Memorial Day Sale: Up to 30% off sitewide, no code needed
Hot Octopuss Memorial Day Sale: 25% off select sex tech, or use code MEM40 for 40% off Pulse Solo Lux and Pulse Solo Interactive
Velvet Co. Memorial Day Sale: 25% off all sex toys, no code needed
We-Vibe Memorial Day Sale: Buy one sex toy, get one 50% off, no code needed
Unbound Babes Memorial Day Sale: 25% off all sex toys, no code needed
plusOne Memorial Day Sale: 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIALDAY20
Lioness Memorial Day Sale: $20 off the smart Lioness vibrator, no code needed
Mystery Vibe Memorial Day Sale: Up to 25% off select vibrators, no code needed
Babeland Memorial Day Sale: Up to 69% off select sex toys, accessories, and lubricants, no code needed
Lovers Memorial Day Sale: Take an extra 20% off clearance with code SPRUNG
Zalo Memorial Day Sale: 20% off sitewide with code ZALOLOVE
Zumio Memorial Day Sale: 30% off sitewide, no code needed
Best Memorial Day Sex Toy Sales Under $30
This suction vibrator has gone viral and then some, with nearly 60k Amazon reviews to its name. With happy customers shouting that they experienced such incredible pleasure they needed an exorcism and made them "feel colors and smell numbers," you know it more than lives up to its viral hype. It's already pretty damn affordable, but the last time we saw a price this low was during Black Friday. Don't sleep on this one.
We've been fans of plusOne's totally reasonably-priced and effective vibrators since we reviewed them earlier this year, so we're especially excited to see an even further discount on their trusty bullet. For a mere $15, this super-powered miniature vibe will get you to your orgasm quicker than, well, a speeding bullet. Buy it straight from the site, or grab it from the Amazon storefront with free Prime shipping.
Rose vibrators are no longer a new trendy toy — instead, they've become a mainstay in our sex toy collections. This Pinkcherry brand version is one of our faves for its insane suction capabilities, which literally live up to its soul-snatching reputation, while somehow also being impossibly soft to the touch. For $25, it's an extremely worthwhile investment.
Best Memorial Day Sex Toy Sales Under $50
Now that the viral rose has mellowed down, a new sex toy trend has come up to bat: tongue vibrators. This dual-stimulating vibrator from Tracy's Dog is nearly the same as the OG (which helped us black out from pleasure multiple times!), but has swapped its suction nozzle for a tongue extension that flickers against your clit for a fluttering sensation that will take your pleasure over the top.
Womanizer is known for pioneering the suction vibrator technology that rose to the top of the sex toy industry, so it's no wonder that its toys are usually upwards of $100. Until now. Want $100 worth of pleasure for $40? Run to the Lovehoney sale and grab the Pro40 before it sells out. It's currently the same price as its less tech-savvy sister, the Womanizer Starlet, which is honestly unheard of. We have a feeling this one won't last too long. (Much like anyone who uses it!)
If you're thinking about dipping a toe into the world of BDSM sex toys, you're going to want to start out with a kit. The only problem with that is, as a beginner, investing in something you're not sure is going to be for you can feel a bit daunting. That's why we fully recommend putting this 8-piece kit into your cart this weekend while it's 60% off. With adjustable cuffs, blindfolds, and even a sex swing, you can experiment all you want for a mere $50. Follow our command and just say, yes.
Best Memorial Day Sex Toy Sales Under $100
In the mood for a versatile vibe that will last and last? Lelo's clitoral vibrator, Lily 3, is a perfect choice. Its unique shape molds perfectly against where you need stimulation the most, and it's small enough to use during partnered sex for some extra clitoral love. Fully waterproof, she's also perfect for the summer — you can use it in the pool, hot tub, shower, or bath.
Best Memorial Day Sex Toy Sale Splurge
This one-of-a-kind weighted wand launched earlier this year, sending our orgasms through the roof with its extreme power and ultra-soft head (which you can read all about in our Vim wand review). But because it's so new, this is the first discount we've seen on the luxury vibrator. We thought it was worth the splurge at full price, so we're doubling down while it's 20% off. We promise your clitoris will thank you.
Oral sex toys are all the rage with R29 shoppers, and we get it. Who doesn't want to be able to get oral whenever they feel like it just with a click of a button? If that sounds appealing to you, this vibrator from Lelo needs to be in your cart ASAP. Though it's definitely still a splurge (even with 20% off), it's one of the most real-feel cunnilingus toys on the market. Just add a few drops of lube and a toe-curling orgasm is right around the corner.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.