The Best Suction Vibrators, According To A Sex Therapist

Suction sex toys defy everything you've come to expect from a vibrator. For starters, powerful thrusts and pulses are replaced with targeted waves of suction-y pleasure. Another plus: They are designed to stimulate the clitoris, which is key in helping you achieve the big O.
"Where traditional vibrators use the power of vibration to tantalize the clit, a suction vibrator uses a different technology to evoke the feeling of being sucked," Dr. Kate Balestrieri, CST, CSAT-S, PACT-II, EMDR, TSY, a licensed psychologist and certified sex therapist tells Refinery29.
"Roughly 37% of women report not having an orgasm from unassisted — no clitoral stimulation — vaginal penetration alone," explains Dr. Balestrieri. "When the clitoris is stimulated during penetration, women reported reaching orgasm approximately 51-60%."
Advertisement
If all of this is sounding pretty nice so far, then keep scrolling to shop the best-of-the-best suction sex toys — including ones that have the sexpert-stamp of approval.
LELO's bestselling Sona 2 Cruise improves on previous iterations of the device with softer-than-ever, body-safe silicone and a built-in feature that increases the intensity when pressed against the body for your most intuitive, responsive pleasure experience.
"The Womanizer Premium uses air technology with 12 different intensity levels," says Dr. Balestrieri of this sleek device. "The autopilot mode was developed based on user feedback to oscillate between gentle and intense stimulation." In other words, you get the best of both worlds.
Dame's first-ever suction vibrator was described by our writer as "getting oral from a cloud" — and who wouldn't want that?
The Satisfyer Pro 2 is among Amazon's top-selling sex toys, and it's easy to see why. For starters, the under-$40 price is right. With over 45,000 reviews under its belt, you can shop with confidence that this is a tried-and-true sex machine in the palm of your hand.
"JimmyJane's Apex has seven tongue motion patterns and functions as well as a clitoral suction accessory, and can be used for nipple and anal play as well," says Dr. Balestrieri. We love the versatility!
Unbound's Puff is compact in size and surprisingly quiet, making it ideal for a shared apartment where you don't want to be @'d by your roommate for leaving your sex toys on your nightstand.
Advertisement
Another LELO gem is the palm-sized Sila, which may be small in size, but is capable of delivering toe-curling, earth-shattering orgasms in a matter of seconds.
Shop This Story:
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.