Between the TikTok popularity of the "rose" and Womanizer's cult following for its best-selling Classic 2, suction vibrators are having a moment. It's not that we've forgotten about other forms of clitoral stimulators (pint-sized bullets and industrial-strength wand vibrators still get the job done quite nicely, too!); it's just that the unique non-touch air-driven capabilities of a suction vibe can give us pleasure unlike anything else. The best suction vibrators out there are pleasure bombs, ready to suck your clit into a pleasurable frenzy, which is why everyone needs at least one (or a few) in their sex toy collections.
Compared to traditional clitoral vibes that rely on powerful rumbling (and often overly strong) motors, suction vibrators operate differently. Using targeted waves of air, these sex toys act like miniature vacuums to stimulate the clitoris without direct touch. The air surrounds and pulls the clitoris toward an open mouth, attempting to evoke the sensation of being sucked (attempting to replicate the feel of oral sex), which can create an orgasm so incredible that one happy reviewer of a suction vibrator described it as "having their soul sucked out of their vagina".
So, whether you're a suction vibrator novice looking for your first clit-sucker or you're an experienced sex toy owner who's already burned through your TikTok-inspired Amazon rose suction vibrator purchase and looking for the next best thing, you're in the right place. Keep scrolling to shop the 25 best suction vibrators out there, and let the soul-snatching begin.