Between the TikTok popularity of the "rose" and Womanizer's cult following for its best-selling Classic 2 , suction vibrators are having a moment. It's not that we've forgotten about other forms of clitoral stimulators (pint-sized bullets and industrial-strength wand vibrators still get the job done quite nicely, too!); it's just that the unique non-touch air-driven capabilities of a suction vibe can give us pleasure unlike anything else. The best suction vibrators out there are pleasure bombs, ready to suck your clit into a pleasurable frenzy, which is why everyone needs at least one (or a few) in their sex toy collections.