These Powerful Wand Vibrators Make Solo Sex Even More Fun

Let's talk wands. No, not the magic kind (although sometimes they feel magical) — the vibrating sex toy kind. Wand vibrators have been a mainstay in the sex toy market since the late 1960s when the Hitachi Magic Wand rose to popularity and have continued to dominate nearly 70 years later (and for good reason). Due to their powerful motors, their clit-stimulating ability is in a league of its own.
That's because a wand vibrator's soft round-tip head is ideal for delivering maximum clitoral stimulation to a wider surface, so you can crank your toy all the way up without worrying about overstimulating anything to the point of pain (unless you're into that!). Combine that with a long-lasting battery life (a few models still plug into the wall, so you never have to worry about it dying mid-play session), and a vibrating wand is an essential part of any sex toy collection.
Wands (or personal massagers as they're often called) have come a long way in the last 70 years. Today's models feature flexible heads, dozens of vibrating functions, and all kinds of shapes and textures. Since there are infinite options to choose from, we've compiled a list of the eight best wand vibrators at every price point so that you can pick the right one for you with confidence. Just consider me your vibrator fairy godmother.