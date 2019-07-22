These Powerful Wand Vibrators Make Solo Sex Even More Fun

If you're looking for power in your sex toys, then you won't do better than a trusty wand massagers. These fun toys typically have a longer, straight body with a round-tip head that vibrates for maximum clitoral stimulation — and they're known for having serious lasting power too, so no need to constantly search for your charging cable.
However, wand massagers have come a long way since the old-school Hitachi Magic Wand, which rose in popularity after sex educator (and all around HBIC) Betty Dodson starting teaching women how to use it in the 1960s. In 2019, wand massagers feature flexible heads, dozens of vibrating functions, and if you're up for it, electric current for an extra-special sensation.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best wand vibrators at every price point for your shopping pleasure. (Okay, we're done now.)
Svakom Emma Vibrator
This wand massager is like getting two toys in one: Use the rounded tip to enjoy vibrating stimulation, or add the silicone rabbit head to target specific erogenous zones. (Oh, and it also has a heating function if you're interested in temperature play.)
Sensual-U Therapeutic Personal Massager
This wand massager features a flexible head and is perfect for relieving sore muscles (in addition to getting you off). As one reviewer put it: "This is excellent for tight, stiff, sore, and kinked muscles. As a powerlifter and avid athlete I am always on the look out for something to maintain my mobility and range of motion and keep limber. Plus it gets ALL the jobs done."
Shibari Mini Halo
Amazon's in-house brand has some of the most affordable toys on the site, including the Mini Halo, a tiny but mighty wand vibrator with 20 different vibration settings.
Lelo Smart Wand
Lelo's luxury sex toys are so chic, you won't even mind keeping it on your nightstand. The brand's take on the wand vibrator gradually builds up the intensity to get you your most earth-shattering O yet, and is also totally waterproof for some fun in the tub.
Magic Wand Rechargeable
This toy has all of the great power of the OG Magic Wand, plus a smoother silicone head and four speeds and four pulsation patterns.
Better Love Fairy Mini Wand Massager
New affordable sex toy brand Better Love believes that a good — nay, great — vibrator shouldn't necessarily mean spending a ton of money. Case in point? The Fairy Mini Wand, a cleverly named vibrator that's made with body-safe silicone and comes with a handy travel pouch for quick, clean storage.
PALOQUETH Rechargeable Wand Massager
The makers behind one of Amazon's most popular rabbit vibrators is back at it with a rechargeable wand massager that reviewers can't seem to get enough of. Featuring a lightweight body and powerful vibration settings, it's a true game-changer.
Le Wand
This wand isn't just powerful (with 10 speeds and 20 vibration patterns), it's also chic as hell. Get it in gunmetal or rose gold.
Hot Octopuss Queen Bee
The Queen Bee is a little bit different. Instead of using a vibrating head like other wands, this one uses a pulsing plate to create your perfect O.
Femme Funn Diamond Wand
The unique diamond-shape quilted pattern provides a realistic, ribbed texture, and the pointed dome tip allows you to angle the wand for ultimate stimulation.
