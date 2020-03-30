These Powerful Wand Vibrators Make Solo Sex Even More Fun

If you're looking for power in your sex toys, then you won't do better than a trusty wand massagers. These fun toys typically have a longer, straight body with a round-tip head that vibrates for maximum clitoral stimulation — and they're known for having serious lasting power too, so no need to constantly search for your charging cable.
However, wand massagers have come a long way since the old-school Hitachi Magic Wand, which rose in popularity after sex educator (and all around HBIC) Betty Dodson starting teaching women how to use it in the 1960s. In 2019, wand massagers feature flexible heads, dozens of vibrating functions, and if you're up for it, electric current for an extra-special sensation.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best wand vibrators at every price point for your shopping pleasure. (Okay, we're done now.)
