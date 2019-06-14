22 of 40

The hype: 4.6 stars and 29 reviews on Lovehoney



What they're saying: "Every single person must own this toy! I bought the FORM 2 with high hopes when it first came out. I was a bit skeptical about how it would work and if it really was as strong as it was made out to be.



The box is elegant, sleek and professional. Nothing off-putting about it. Immediately opened the box to find a full set of instructions and it's beautiful charging stand.



The dual motors in each of the ears replicate the look of a typical rabbit toy. The simple three button switch makes it so easy to not only turn it up and down (in vibrations) but also scroll through your favorite patterns. It also has a travel lock, which makes it super handy for the traveling kind of people.



The soft silk like silicon is seamless and very high class. It's waterproof and amazing for bath play.



I decided first to play with it by myself, and oh my god did I love it! One of my strongest and longest orgasms ever!



My partner suggested we try using it together (I'm mostly an external girl). I ended up almost passing out from how amazing my orgasm was!



The individual motors in each ear don't ever lose power, no matter how hard down you push. The vibrations are to die for and don't leave the worn out buzzing, but instead a nice and deep rumble." - LateNightsInParis, Lovehoney review