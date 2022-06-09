Getting down 'n dirty with a partner is wonderful, but for when you're just wanting to do you, that's where sex toys come in. (Hello, on-demand orgasms.) The sex toy industry is now attracting an impressive $15 billion a year in global sales, and with a plethora of devices at a range of prices on the market, we're spoiled for choice. This also means that navigating the market can be tricky.
To help you cut through the noise, we're curating a roundup of the top-reviewed sex toys across the world wide web. We've got you covered with everything from a smooth, pulsating butt plug for both partnered and solo play to the next-level waterproof clitoral vibrator that packs a surprising punch. Click through to browse some seriously sexy finds, and check back as we continue to add more. Your perfect object of desire is waiting to be discovered.
