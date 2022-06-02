If you've made the decision to invite a third person into your sexual relations with your steady partner, you might think the hardest part is over. However, you must now figure out how to make sure everyone laughs, orgasms, and thoroughly enjoys themselves. This — figuring out how to have a sexy, romantic, drama-free threesome — is actually the hardest part once you've decided your relationship can handle a ménage à trois.
And as one woman recently told us about her threesome experience, "[Threesomes can be] rife with imbalance, preference, and asymmetrical chemistry and power." Translation: Getting on the same page sexually with one person, let alone two, is tough — but it's not impossible.
To help first-timers and beginners navigate this tricky territory, we spoke to people who've had a ton of mind-blowing threesomes. Ahead, nine tips that'll help you have the threesome of your wet dreams.