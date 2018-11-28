9 of 10

Go out in public together after.



Now for the truly awkward part: What do you do after the sex has ended and (hopefully) everyone has gotten off? Whether the third spends the night is up to you all, but just like you'd take someone out to brunch after the first time you have sex, it's a good idea to get out of the house to balance the mood and let your third know they're not just your play thing.



"Go out to a public spot for a decompression drink, breakfast, slice of pizza," Scott says. "Just take your party back into the real world to realize that you can still just chat like friends and that everything is still the same as it was before." Then, the couple can go home and use the experience as dirty talk to keep the hot sex going for days.