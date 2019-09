"If you are going to do a threesome, it is best that [everyone is] connecting with both partners somewhat equally, and everyone is into doing it, and one person doesn't feel guilted or coerced into it," says Dennis*, who had many threesomes while single, and is now currently in a committed three-way polyamorous relationship with two other men.Remember being the last kid picked for dodge ball in grade school? Being the odd man out during a threesome is the grown-up equivalent of that rejection — and joining a team you don't want to be a part of in the first place can be even worse.To avoid this, it's a good idea for the threesome participants to go on a date and hang out with each other prior to sleeping together. That way, you can get a feel of the chemistry between the three of you, both sexually and emotionally. And never have a threesome simply because your partner is really into this person but you're not.*His name has been changed to protect his identity.