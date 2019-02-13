Skip navigation!
Power Of Pleasure
Sex Tips
How To Derive Even More Pleasure From Anal Sex
by
Erika W. Smith
Turn on the heat.
29 Days Of Great Sex
Sex
Best Romantic and Sexy Songs For Valentine's Day
Sara Coughlin
Feb 13, 2019
Sex
Weed & Sex: It's Complicated, But It Doesn't Have To Be
Anna Duckworth
Feb 12, 2019
Sex
The Most Satisfying Sex Positions for Lesbians
Sophie Saint Thomas
Dec 19, 2018
Sex
How To Use Mirrors During Sex
In my current apartment, nearly the entire wall near my bed is taken up by a pair of massive, mirrored closet doors. So naturally, one of my first
by
Laken Howard
Sex
Slow Sex: The Key To Your Most Earth Shattering Orgasm Yet
Slow sex is one of those blissfully straightforward concepts that is — unlike, say, ‘blow job’ or ‘eating’ someone out — exactly what it
by
Ali Drucker
Sex
How To Have Fantastic Shower Sex
There seems to be a never-ending quest to conquer shower sex, and the number of tips are almost endless. That's probably because, while sex in the shower
by
GiGi Engle
Sex
36 Songs That Women Really Play While Having Sex
There are plenty of sexy songs out there — but those aren't necessarily the songs that we play while actually having sex. As anyone with a well-curated
by
Sara Coughlin
Sex
How To Make Your Threesome As Romantic As Possible
If you've made the decision to invite a third person into your sexual relations with your steady partner, you might think the hardest part is over.
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex
Flirty Text Ideas That'll Let You Know Instantly Whether Or ...
What do you call a text message that's flirty, but not yet a sext? A flext? I'm still brainstorming. Regardless of the term, connecting with someone over
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
29 Days of Great Sex
11 Foods You Should Add To Your Sex Life (Yes, Really)
Eating food and having sex are undoubtedly two of the best things about being alive. As dining is already an integral part of dating, integrating food
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex Tips
These Waterproof Vibrators Will Make Shower Time Extra Steamy
If there's anything better than an orgasm, it might be a relaxing, indulgent shower — so truly, it's hard to imagine a more perfect union than a
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex
10 Women Share Their Sexy Selfie Tips
We use clothing to express ourselves, but sometimes, it’s what we wear below the surface that makes us feel most powerful. This week, UndHER World is
by
Connie Wang
Sex
9 Sex Positions That Will Take Your Tried-&-True Missionary To Th...
"Missionary position" is a bit of an unfortunate phrase, no? Many missionaries do fine charitable work, but thinking about them isn't exactly titillating.
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex
8 Genres Of Porn You Might Not Have Considered But Should
Whether you're into porn or not — and a 2015 survey suggests that more than half of women are — the odds are that many people out there have only seen
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex
These 16 Household Items Work As Sex Toys — And You May Already O...
You're surrounded by sex toys at home, and you don't even know it. As they say, with a little imagination, anything can be a dildo. And rather than grab
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex Tips
Want To Be A Better Kisser? Try These Tips
In honor of International Kissing Day on July 6, we're bringing this story to your attention again. Kissing is something everyone learned how to do
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex
All Of The Mind-Blowing Tricks To Making Sex Last Longer
This may sound painfully obvious, but the longer sex lasts, the longer you're spending intimate time with your partner — which is a good thing. And as
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex Tips
These Are The Sexy Massage Candles You Need In Your Life
If mood lighting and sensual hot wax massages seem like cheesy romance novel tropes to you, we urge you to revisit that stance. The right massage candle
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex
How To Give A Massage That Will Have Your Partner Begging For More
Sometimes, getting a nice, long massage from your partner can feel better than sex. Luckily, you can have both. Giving your partner a massage (yes, it's
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex Tips
These Positions Will Make Shower Sex As Hot As It Sounds
Unfortunately, shower sex is sometimes a better idea than actual sexual activity. Showers are wet and slippery, which can lead to some awkward fumbling or
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
29 Days of Great Sex
The Crazy Trick That Made Anal Sex Super Easy & Fun
In honor of 4/20 we're revisiting some of our greatest…hits. Anal sex is not exactly known as the easiest or least daunting sexual activity — the
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Porn For Women
Here's The Porn People Will Be Watching on Valentine's Day
From pilgrim-themed porn on Thanksgiving to pumpkin play on Halloween, holidays often inspire people's porn preferences, and Valentine's Day is no
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex
The Truth About Living With Anorgasmia
Stefani* is a 23-year-old writer from New York City. Despite masturbating and being sexually active since she was a teenager, she has never had an orgasm.
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
29 Days of Great Sex
Everything You Need To Know About Eating Someone Out
Going down on someone with a vagina can be intimidating. But if you're attracted to pussy, eating someone out can be one of the hottest things in the
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex Toys
What's Your Home State's Favorite Sex Toy?
Learning the sexual habits of others is almost always interesting. And if you're curious about people's sex toy habits specifically, you're in luck.
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Wellness
This Is Why Yoga Is So Sexy
Have you ever been booty-up in a cow yoga pose or, better yet, spread-eagle in happy baby, and thought, Hey, this feels familiar? Yoga can be hot — and
by
Cory Stieg
29 Days of Great Sex
Why Does Ambien Make Me Horny?
I've dealt with insomnia since high school. I've tried a variety of sleeping medications over the years to varying degrees of success, primarily
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex
How To Recover Your Arousal After A Rough Patch
Going through a rough patch with your partner can be a debilitating emotional experience — prolonged fighting and bitterness can make you feel more like
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
29 Days of Great Sex
Inside The Surprisingly Liberating World Of Reddit Porn
Every morning, a woman who goes by the name Mrs_Gault on Reddit wakes up in the dark of her Chicago home around 6 a.m. She slips out of bed, careful not
by
Arianna Davis
Sex
How To Hook Up In An Office & Get Away With It
You can have a work fantasy that involves slaying a presentation, and then a totally different one that involves the same conference room — but a
by
Cory Stieg
