"It's a perfect gift for anyone," says Goicochea of Maude's massage candle. "When developing our burn massage candle, we examined ingredients that elevate mood and create an atmosphere for intimacy." Available in three aromatic scents (as well as unscented for those with sensitivity to scent), we think Burn is best gifted to someone who could use a relaxing night in to turn their brain off. Our go-to's are either the friend who hasn't had a day off in months or anyone still figuring out how to balance personal time with being a new parent. Not only is it insanely easy to use (just light, melt, and pour into a moisturizing, skin-hydrating oil), but it's particularly great for someone who'd be worried about receiving a sexual wellness gift in public — this candle is as discreet as they come.