Some products in this story are marked down 15% with codeuntil Sunday, November 19. Valid on orders over $60. Read our full coverage below — or dive directly into the deals onWe've long been obsessed with sexual wellness brand Maude's chic vibrators — we wrote our first effusive review back when the brand only sold two of them. While the brand has expanded since then, all the offerings remain impressive in their own right. Not only do we love the simple, striking aesthetic (which makes them look pretty enough to be displayed on our bathroom counters and nightstands with pride, rather than tucked away in some drawer), but Maude's entire line of wellness products is designed to be inclusive and functional. And that's an ethos we can really get behind. Since its initial launch nearly five years ago, Maude has rolled out even more incredible products we (and R29 readers) can't get enough of. From virally popular libido-enhancing gummies to a perpetually in-demand (and constantly in need of restocking!) G-spot vibrator — even calming bath salts and soaks — there's no shortage of body-affirming and mood-boosting products to choose from, all of which will make fantastic gifts this holiday season.