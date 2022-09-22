Right on the heels of Maude's last product launch (the newly updated anal vibrator, Cone, just went live two weeks ago!) comes another. The cutting-edge brand, that prioritizes accessible sexual wellness for all has done it again. After listening to customer feedback, Maude has added yet another stunning vibrator to its ultra-chic lineup. Though the brand's vibrators Vibe and Drop are reader favorites for clitoral stimulation, consumers yearned for a Maude vibrator that would reach some of those more hard-to-reach places. Well, yearn no longer, my friends. As of today, Maude launched its first internal vibrator — Spot.
For the final week of Sexual Health & Awareness Month, the Latinx- and female-owned brand has released a new toy that's sure to become a new favorite for G-spot vibrator fans. The aptly named Spot vibrator does exactly what you think it will. Gently curved, the hand-held vibe is easy to maneuver for internal G-spot and P-spot stimulation. And, unlike Maude's existing vibrators (which only have three speeds), Spot has received a buzzworthy upgrade: five speed intensities for straightforward, incredibly powerful vibrations. So, when I was offered the chance to try out Spot ahead of its launch, I knew I had to try it.
Like all Maude vibrators, Spot is effortlessly chic. It looks more like a piece of modern art to be displayed on a bookshelf (should you want to display it there) than a sex toy. Though the smooth non-phallic shape could appear unassumingly on your nightstand, just by testing the new five-speed vibrations against my hand, I knew the toy would be a toe-curling powerhouse. Spot comes in three colorways — classic green, chic charcoal, and neutral grey (which I opted for to best match my decor!).
Without further ado, I got to work testing out Spot, running a long, hot bath and bringing the toy in with me. Which was a mistake. I've been in a bit of a clitoral stimulator rut, and I totally forgot that water washes away natural lubricant. Note to self (and to you all): internal massagers are best used on dry land. Having been out of practice with G-spot vibes, I was prepared to spend some extra time warming up, but all my mental prep turned out to be useless — I came before I could even get Spot inside me. Yes, it's true (and yes, I was just as surprised as you are).
As I started to play, leaning back and settling in for what I assumed would be a long, lazy session, my time was cut short by an intensely fast orgasm. And it was a good orgasm, too. One that left me breathless and spasming. Maybe I was overly sensitive (I'm on my period and following my gyno's advice of alleviating period pain with an orgasm), but I was genuinely shocked at how powerful the motor was. Even on the lowest of the settings, I warmed up pretty damn fast. Because of the vibrator's silky smooth silicone, though, it didn't feel painful or overstimulated. Just... really damn good. That's because Spot was thoughtfully designed to be used both externally and internally. The curved shape of the vibrator wraps around me perfectly, stimulating all the right bits before even entering. And if that's what it can do with just a few minutes on the outside, I'm more than ready to see how it hits things up internally.
Now that I'm more prepared (both physically and mentally!), I'm going to try again tonight -- this time with some extra lube (I'm a big fan of Maude's organic lubricant Shine), and really go to town. In the meantime, don't wait to shop for your own. This baby is sure to sell out quickly, and I have a feeling your spots will love Spot as much as I do.
