10 Vibrators That'll Hit Your G-Spot

For the woman who loves sex toys, a G-spot vibrator is clutch. It’s specifically designed to offer internal (and sometimes simultaneous external) clitoral stimulation in one brilliantly curved package.
The elusive G-spot is less of a spot and more of an area. It's said to be located behind the pubic bone region and is made up of a series of glands and ducts. This spongy patch of tissue also connects to the back of the clitoris, making it a haven of pleasure. That’s right, even that internal G-spot stimulation is really clitoral stimulation. The clitoris is magical.
Since the G-spot is located in an upward-tilting area, (to find it, insert two fingers into the vagina and hook them upwards toward the belly button), there are special toys to help you reach it. With no futher ado, here are 10 amazing G-spot vibrators