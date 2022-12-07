Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
Hundreds of pieces have been written about the ecstasy of orgasms: from the different types of orgasms to unforgettable orgasms; first orgasms, late orgasms and even the elusive anal orgasm.
Our libido and sexual preferences continue to fluctuate throughout our lives. Why do we like the things we like? And why do our turn-ons and turn-offs change? But while our sexual appetites may sway, most of us have a tried-and-tested way to orgasm tucked in our back pocket. Experimentation in sex and recognising that orgasming isn't always the end goal is important, but sometimes, you're just itching for a climax.
Here, 11 women open up about the techniques, methods, toys and tricks that they use to guarantee an orgasm, every single time.