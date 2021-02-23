I Didn’t Orgasm Until I Was 30

It turned out that all my attempts at radical reconnection with my body (and trust me, there were many: the female ejaculation workshop in an achingly hipster warehouse where the neighbours were playing Nintendo so loud, I felt like Mario was going to beat me to it; the tantric seminar in Sydenham that was more like a casting call for soft porn; the comedy show where I dressed as a sperm and told thousands of random strangers I couldn’t come…) were loud, effortful distractions which ignored the root of the problem. It was time to get really quiet, really naked and listen.