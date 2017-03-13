"Yes, and my psychiatrists have said that we have to see and think about if the pros would outweigh the cons. They say it's likely if I got off of my psych meds, I'd be able to orgasm, but is that worth the risk of what could come along with being unmedicated? I have generalised anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder. I've tried switching meds to help treat the anorgasmia; I've been on Zoloft and Lexapro and then Paxil, which I'm on currently, but it hasn't helped [treating anorgasmia]. And once I find something that finally works to treat my anxiety and depression, I get scared about trying to switch again. I asked my gynaecologist to check if anything physically was wrong, and she assured me that nothing was, anatomically. She very sheepishly told me I should try masturbating more. I would love to try to go to a sex therapist one day, but that's not in the cards right now, financially."