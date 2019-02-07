Crystal: Well, a severe case of gout. But also, publishing seems somewhat conservative. When we first pitched the book out, it was met with a lot of people who found it too niche, perhaps too grotesque. Maybe that’s my fault: I did start the proposal with a long story about this time a poo of mine floated onto the restaurant floor of KFC (it’s a corker, you’ll have to buy the book to read it in full). But one can’t help but feel like a niche story, a story that perhaps nobody wants. I think as queer people, and anyone from marginalised communities, we feel that. So overcoming a feeling of having your work undervalued because you’re not, I dunno, as fucking dull as Kerouac is something that took some time — and I’m so lucky that I have the most special family — both biological and chosen — and they really were the people who helped me keep thinking the work is valid. I also think that, in general, as a community we are always having to overcome, and as an individual there has been a lot of homophobia in my life, and so overcoming that from the age of 13 to now both helped and hindered when writing this book. I hope I’ve done people proud with it. Once the writing process started and I had an amazing publisher who was very behind the book from the off, it felt so freeing to be able to talk about this experience fully on my own terms. It was one of the first times I’ve written something so personal that it didn’t feel like I was selling my trauma. It was a space for me to speak on it, how I wanted to speak on it.