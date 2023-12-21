In Defence Of ‘Chick Lit’

When we read contemporary romance books, we’re able to experience the world through the eyes of other women and play out scenarios to see how they might turn out. We see characters pack their bags and move across the world after a particularly heinous breakup, or take a leap of faith and fail before eventually finding their way to happiness. We spend time inside the mind of a cheater and are validated by the stories of women who have no fucking idea what they’re doing with their lives, just like us. And perhaps the most lovely thing of all is that we get to escape into a world where we know things will always work out the way they should, even if not in the way the characters originally planned.