A Doctor Schooled Me On Cheek Filler Before I Book In

As I've gotten older, the idea of eventually getting some type of facial filler has become less intimidating. It’s not just age that has shifted my personal perspective, but the research I’ve done in my line of work and the improvements in the world of injectables I’ve seen along the way. Some types of filler products, like Sculptra , are even bio-stimulatory, meaning they trigger the skin's natural collagen production to rebuild itself, rather than just filling the fat pads with hyaluronic acid gel. Others, like Redensity , a “resilient” form of hyaluronic acid, have been fine-tuned to be softer, lighter, and injected into the face via micro-droplets. This is all to say that filler technology has advanced rapidly over the last few years, and the results have the potential to look better than ever.