A Doctor Schooled Me On Cheek Filler Before I Book In

This area is also close to the undereye area, and many surgeons find that cheek filler can help treat hollowing under the eyes as well. Some even suggest that a supportive cheek filler may be a better option for some patients than direct tear-trough filler (which has a higher likelihood of migration — we'll get to that). "With the majority of people, augmenting the cheek has a good effect on the undereye area," explains Vanessa Coppola, a nurse practitioner. Dr Levine adds, "For that hollowing, we always want to treat the cheek first because we want to minimise the amount of filler that we're placing underneath the eye. By starting in this area, we're going to get a better correction and require less product."