“Wellness” Nails To Navy Blue: 12 Nail Trends That You Need To Try
We're in the trenches of winter, so I’m looking to collect ideas for my next manicure. And while this year has more than delivered on amazing trends to take inspiration from (I’m talking no-makeup manicures, jewellery nails and pixie dust nails), I’m glad to report that there are some other incredible nail looks to play with.
Whether you’re into a minimalist manicure or bedazzled nail art with all the trimmings, the latest looks are set to deliver on colour, texture and nail health. But don’t take my word for it. I caught up with some of the best nail artists in the business to get their take on what we can do with our nails to make them stand out. Here's all the inspiration you need.
Wellness Nails
The “clean girl” nail aesthetic has been one of the most enduring nail trends of the last couple of years but this year, it's going one step further with a focus on nail health. “Nail care is evolving, with a focus on health-conscious products that support and protect natural nails,” says Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director of Townhouse. “From breathable polishes to strengthening treatments, consumers are seeking out products designed to provide a nourishing, wellness-led experience that support natural nail growth.” Manucurist’s Active Glow in Raspberry, $27, is a 2-in-1 treatment polish that leaves nails with a rosy sheen while nourishing them with sweet almond oil and raspberry extract.
Navy Blue
All the nail experts are in agreement: Navy blue is on everyone’s nails in 2025. “Blues in general will be popular but navy will continue to be a standout colour for the upcoming seasons,” says session manicurist Ami Streets. “It’s a chic, deep hue that looks great as an edgier manicure color while still being softer and more elegant than black.” Julia Diogo’s perfectly executed navy nails are timeless. Try Chanel Le Vernis Nail Color in 127 Fugueuse, $49, for a luxurious at-home manicure.
Milky Pastels
There’s nothing new about pastels, so it’s no surprise that all the experts I spoke to are ready for their resurgence. However, the current iteration is more pared-back than ever. “I’m expecting milky shades that provide a fresh, [clean] aesthetic to be popular as they look effortlessly beautiful and put-together,” says international nail artist and one of Bio Sculpture’s top technicians, Julia Diogo. Her soft lavender manicure fits the aesthetic perfectly.
Marble Elements
Streets has marbling pinned as a nail trend that’s taking off this season. “Marbling inspired by natural events like the sunrise, skies or the ocean works really well interpreted into nail art looks, so I think this trend will be one to watch,” she says. This marbled take on a sunset by San Sung Kim is so beautiful that it might just be first on my next manicure wish list.
Tiffany Blue
Call it Tiffany blue, turquoise or aqua, this holiday-ready cyan might just be the breakout shade of 2025. Diogo notes the influence of “Tiffany blue taking over recent catwalks” as an indicator of what’s to come, while Streets talks of “aqua blues and greens inspired by the ocean with opalescent or shimmering finishes” emerging as popular choices this season. OPI’s Nail Lacquer in My Dogsled is a Hybrid, $13, is a similar sea green to the one used in Jaz’s minimalist double French manicure.
Velvet Shine
Texture is having a moment this year and the velvet finish look is adorning everyone’s nails. “Texture is really going to take centre stage in 2025 and velvet delivers on both depth and dimension,” explains Huber-Millet. “It’s a subtle yet impactful design that will appeal to those who like more intricate details over ostentatious embellishments.” Queenie Nguyen’s cinnamon velvet nails make for the perfect cosy fall and winter look.
Micro French
Not all of this year’s nail trends are new; there are plenty of manicure looks from last year that have stuck around for the long haul. “Minimalist nail art isn’t going anywhere,” declares pro nail artist and educator Jessica White. “Designs like micro French tips have become staples because they’re wearable and versatile.” Corrinna Bianca’s cold brew latte French tips are so delicately painted and chic. Try it yourself (with a steady hand!) using Essie Nail Polish in Odd Squad,
$15.99 $13.99.
Three-Dimensional
Diogo is unequivocal about one thing for 2025: It’s all about dimension. “I’m absolutely loving 3D swirls and outlines right now. It’s a great option for anyone who wants to try something a little playful.” Melanie Graves has shared so many amazing multidimensional manicures this year, but this monochromatic look is particularly cool.
Fine Embellishment
While 3D texture and nail decorations continue to trend, Streets also loves the minimalist approach to adornment this year. “Embellishments will still be super popular but I think that these will be toned down in favour of more refined adornments like pearls and crystals,” she explains. Wendy’s shimmering manicure is both pretty and pared back.
Rich Burgundy
Deep, rich shades have continued to reign supreme in 2025. Last year’s obsession with chocolate brown has continued but we've seen a shift towards merlot and burgundy, as illustrated by Lauren’s sultry red manicure. “I’m noticing a lot of buzz around Bio Sculpture’s new Ghost Noir polish [available to licensed professionals only] which is nearly black with deep red undertones for a mysterious yet sophisticated vibe,” says Diogo.
Celestial Yellow
Oranges and yellows never go out of style, but it’s “celestial yellow” that Streets thinks is a trend to watch. “Inspired by otherworldly elements like the sun, moon and stars, it’s one to add vibrancy to your nail look,” she says. Try OPI Nail Lacquer in Exotic Birds Do Not Tweet, $13, to recreate Sonia Sanchez’s embellished citrus manicure at home.
Subtle Chrome
White thinks that rather than a “full-coverage chrome finish”, there is a shift towards more subtle chrome accents and softer detailing for a more understated take on the trend. Keshia’s abstract gold chrome tips are the perfect example.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 UK
