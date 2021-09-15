Skip navigation!
Nails
8 Halloween Nail-Art Looks That Aren't Cheesy
by
Megan Decker
The Sydney Nail Artist Behind Your Favourite Celeb Manicures
Bianca Davino
15 Sep. 2021
Nails
I Tried TikTok’s Viral French Manicure Hack & It Actually Works
Megan Decker
9 Sep. 2021
Beauty
13 Nail Art Trends Blowing Up On Instagram For Spring
Megan Decker
1 Sep. 2021
Beauty
Confessions Of A Celebrity Medical Pedicurist
I was always interested in feet. Hands gross me out. I hate hands, but I was always the person who fixed everybody’s feet — even my neighbour’
by
Cat Quinn
Nails
“Y2K Heart Nails” Are So Hot Right Now
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Olympic Nail Art Peaked In Tokyo — These Are The 5 Coolest Looks
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Blake Lively’s “Pressed Flower” Nails Are So Ro...
Last night, Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds had a glamorous night out in New York City to celebrate the world premiere of Reynolds’ new film,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Nail Art Stickers Are The Key To Perfecting Cute DIY Manicures
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Pema Bakshi
Nails
How To Use Colour Theory To Plan Your Next Manicure
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Nude Nail Polishes That Have Reached Best-Seller Status
by
Megan Decker