Move Over, Leopard Print — The Tortoiseshell Manicure Is The Moment
As far as animal prints are concerned, tortoiseshell is the most unassuming. Whether it's infused into the frame of your eyeglasses or a lucite hoop earring, the blurred black-and-caramel pattern is the opposite of loud — which means it's inherently wearable, too. Tortoiseshell is the chicer, sleeker cousin of leopard print, a timeless design that elevates any accessory, especially your nail art.
In fact, we've constantly seen the print popping up on Instagram, with stunning inspiration posted by some of our favourite trend-setting nail artists. From minimalist accents to glossy statement designs, scroll through for the cutest way to style your tortoiseshell manicure — before it's everywhere