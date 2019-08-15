Story from Nails

The Tortoiseshell Manicure Is The Chicest Pre-Fall Accessory

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
As far as animal prints are concerned, tortoiseshell is the most unassuming. Whether it's infused into the frame of your eyeglasses or a lucite hoop earring, the blurred black-and-caramel pattern is the opposite of loud — which means it's inherently wearable, too. Plus, considering the toasty wooden undertones, tortoiseshell is bound to be everywhere come fall, including the tiniest accessory of all: nail art.
In fact, we've already seen the print popping up on Instagram, with stunning inspiration posted by some of our favorite trend-setting nail artists. From minimalist accents to glossy statement designs, scroll through for the cutest way to style your tortoiseshell manicure — before it inevitably becomes the "It" print of autumn.
Related Stories
The Best Champagne Nail Polish To Buy For Fall
NYC's Paintbox Studio Launched New Nail Polish
Kylie Jenner's Birthday Nails Were So On-Trend

More from Nails