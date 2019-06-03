7 Trendy Nail-Art Designs That Will Be Everywhere This Summer

As we inch closer to the dead heat of summer, fun accessories are top of mind. Our sandals are peep-toed with clear PVC straps. We're gravitating toward the most shockingly bright purses on the shelves, like neon-green tote bags with fisherman-knot threading. And as for the cheapest accessory of all, our manicures? Those babies are feeling fresher than ever.
This summer's hottest nail-art designs are some of the most extra we've ever seen — in a good way. Whether you're down to try the floating fish-art trend no one saw coming, or you've been low-key influenced by the rainbow fingernails all over Kendall Jenner's Instagram, there's a start-of-summer manicure perfect for your aesthetic, ahead.
Advertisement
Scroll through our guide to the top 7 breakout nail-art designs of summer 2019, and start planning your vacation mani — before you find yourself shelling out $76 on purple square-framed sunglasses.
1 of 8
2 of 8
Advertisement
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and inspiration on the Refinery29 Pinterest page — we'll see you there!
Advertisement