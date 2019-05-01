Spring's Most On-Trend Manicures Are So Easy To DIY

Chalk it up to Instagram, or the jewelry designers creating the prettiest stackable gold signet rings that just beg to be paired with a perfect mani, but nail art is on the up and up. While the biggest breakout manicure trends ebb and flow with the seasons, there are a few designs that always look chic — and even better, they don't require a trip to the salon or a $50 hit to your credit card.
As proof, we've rounded up the best of the best in terms of simple, straightforward nail art, for a step-by-step guide to a minimalist mani that can be achieved right from your couch. Ahead, you'll find ten of our favorite looks, both on-trend and timeless, and a breakdown of how to perfect the downright professional-looking design on your own. Whatever your aesthetic, find inspiration for your next DIY manicure — and the most stylish hand shot ever.