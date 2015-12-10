Though it seems like it’s been around forever, nail art is a relatively new phenomenon. The nail-product category hit its peak around 2012, when it raked in more than $33 million dollars, according to NPD. That figure has cooled significantly, along with our appetite for the maintenance and upkeep that nail art requires. What we are still into? Bold, glossy colors and sleek, minimalist designs. Seriously, we will never not love a candy red or moon manicure.
So we asked nail artist Madeline Poole, Sally Hansen Global Color Ambassador, to create five colorful, graphic looks to provide inspiration for your next visit to your nail spot. Unless you’re a nail-art wizard yourself, a few of these designs are better left to the pros, but there are plenty of practical tips and advice within. So sit back, relax, and get ready to screenshot — and copy — the looks ahead.
