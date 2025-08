It makes perfect sense that summer’s most popular nail looks are taking inspiration from destinations with sunnier climes. Between colorful beach nails decked out in tiny sea creatures that wouldn’t look out of place on the Galápagos Islands to intricately painted Italian summer manicures inspired by the Amalfi coast, this season’s chicest looks have sunshine at their heart. Yet summer isn’t always tropical sunsets and cocktails by the pool, as this emerging trend proves by taking its inspiration from things a little closer to home.