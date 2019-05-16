Skip navigation!
Everything You Need For The Perfect Pumpkin Party
by
Amanda Randone
Nails
5 Pro Tips For Getting A Salon-Quality Pedicure At Home
by
Megan Decker
Nails
Your DIY Pedicure Just Got A Whole Lot Cuter
by
Megan Decker
Shopping
R29ers Share Their Most Random Shopping Resources
by
Emily Ruane
Beauty
Apple Cider Vinegar Is A DIY Beauty Staple — But Is It Safe?
Thatiana Diaz
May 16, 2019
Home
Remember The Mini Guesthouse That Sold Out On Amazon? Here's The Sauna To Match
Michelle Santiago...
May 15, 2019
Amazon
This $7,250 DIY Guesthouse Is Sold Out On Amazon — & We Can See Why
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
May 9, 2019
Beauty
Spring's Most On-Trend Manicures Are So Easy To DIY
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Nail-Art Trends Blowing Up On Instagram Right Now
by
Megan Decker
Food & Drinks
Pinterest Has The DIY Solution To Your Disorganized Super Bowl Sn...
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Beauty
Meghan Markle's Facialist Says This DIY Face Mask Is The Key To G...
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How To Remove Gel Nail Polish Without Wrecking Your Nails
by
Erika Stalder
Work & Money
Cheap Gifts Under $15 That Don't Look Cheap
by
Ludmila Leiva
Secret Santa Gift Guide
10 DIY Secret Santa Gifts For All The Makers On Your List
by
Olivia Harrison
Holiday
Everything You Need To Decorate Your Home For The Holidays Like A...
by
Olivia Harrison
Work & Money
How To Handle Holiday Shopping When You're Broke AF
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Halloween's Cool & All — But Don't Blow Your Savings On It
When Kate was 18 and a senior in high school, she made plans to go to a college Halloween party. Convincing herself she had to have a “super expensiv
by
Ludmila Leiva
Dedicated Feature
Banish The Bar Crawls: Here's Everything You Need To Celebrate Ha...
Unlike other holidays, where traditions tend to stay the same from year to year, there are two very distinct ways to celebrate Halloween as an adult. There
by
Jen Anderson
Tech
How To Dress Like A Fortnite Character This Halloween
by
Anabel Pasarow
Home Decor
The Pumpkin-Decorating Trend You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Year
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
A Horror Makeup Pro Shares 6 Easy Costume Ideas For Halloween
by
Megan Decker
Home
The Best Painted Pumpkins On Instagram
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Halloween
27 Halloween Costumes That Prove You Are What You Eat
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
The Ghost Of Pumpkin Spice & Other Trendy Food Costumes To DIY Th...
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
We Can't Believe Tie-Dye Is Back — & That We Like It So Much
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
I Made My Entire Hair Care Routine From Scratch — & Here's What W...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beaut
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Dedicated Feature
10 Summer Challenges To Last You Every Week Through Labor Day
Summer technically lasts a mere 93 days — a handful of which you’ll inevitably lose to rain, weddings, family events, and all those shows you just have
by
Eliza Dumais
Beauty
The DIY Acne Remedies Dermatologists
Actually
Recommend
Every day, the Internet discovers a new miracle acne ingredient that's been hiding in plain sight. Bird poop! Listerine! Urine! Clearly there’s a lo
by
Erika Stalder
DIY
What's The Deal With Troom Troom, The DIY YouTube Channel People ...
For as long as it’s been a place of news, commerce, and vital information, the internet has also been inundated with the strange, the surreal, and the da
by
Cait Munro
Food News
Here's How You Can Make Your Own Sparkling Rosé At Home
It's almost summer and the #RoséAllDay trend that started a few years ago is still going strong, so it's not like a good bottle of rosé is hard
by
Olivia Harrison
RSVP
This Chic DIY Tray Only Looks Expensive
(Paid Content) Every coffee table needs that one pièce de résistance to pull everything together. Since we're all for minimizing clutter and maximizing d
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Food & Drinks
5 Wine Cocktails Perfect For The Holiday Season
(Paid Content) Now that holiday party time is in full swing, chances are you're drinking your fair share of eggnog and pumpkin-spiced everything. Sure, it'
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Beauty
I Tried DIY Skin Care For A Week — & Here's What ACTUALLY Worked
Not all DIY products are created equal...
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Living
These Herb Centerpieces Are The Only Holiday Decorations You Need
(Paid Content) Looking to add a little last-minute holiday cheer to your home? Don't even think about rushing out to the store to buy something. We teamed
by
R29 Brand Experie...
